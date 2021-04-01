David Mahler, the head of school at the Out-of-Door Academy, will resign after 17 years with the school.

"While this was not an easy decision, I know that it is the right one for both Out-of-Door and for me," Mahler said in a letter to the school community that was delivered Thursday.

Mahler's resignation will be effective as of June 30.

"My work here has been incredibly rewarding and fulfilling," Mahler said. "Now it is time for me to move on so that the next leader of ODA can take our school to even greater heights."