On Friday, the Florida Dairy Farmers announced its postseason baseball awards, with a player and a coach from The Out-of-Door Academy taking home honors.

ODA junior Logan Tribble was named the Class 2A Player of the Year by Florida Dairy Farmers.

Junior outfielder Logan Tribble was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Tribble hit .453 with two home runs, five triples, nine doubles and 24 RBI.

Though Tribble went hitless in two games at the Class 2A state tournament, the Thunder likely wouldn't have reached that point without him. Tribble hit a seventh-inning grand slam against Canterbury High in a regional semifinal to help the Thunder nab a 10-7 comeback win.

ODA Coach Mike Matthews was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year. In his first season as the Thunder bench boss, Matthews led the program to a 24-3 record and a trip to the state tournament. ODA entered the tournament as the underdog, but defeated Trinity Christian Academy 5-2 and St. Johns Country Day 5-3 to win the first state title in program history.