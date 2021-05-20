 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
ODA junior pitcher Josh Cone and senior catcher PJ Fincher stand for the National Anthem before the state title game.

ODA baseball captures Class 2A state championship

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior pitcher Josh Cone and senior catcher PJ Fincher stand for the National Anthem before the state title game.

Buy this Photo
ODA junior Josh Cone got the start in the championship game. Cone threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior Josh Cone got the start in the championship game. Cone threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz (22) tags a St. Johns runner out on a grounder.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz (22) tags a St. Johns runner out on a grounder.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tanner Fairchild takes a big swing in the first inning.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tanner Fairchild takes a big swing in the first inning.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tanner Fairchild jogs to first base after being hit by a pitch.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tanner Fairchild jogs to first base after being hit by a pitch.

Buy this Photo
ODA freshman Nolan Naese tosses a ball to first base for an out.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA freshman Nolan Naese tosses a ball to first base for an out.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior PJ Fincher sprints to second base, helmet off, after an errant St. Johns throw to first base.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior PJ Fincher sprints to second base, helmet off, after an errant St. Johns throw to first base.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz slides into home to score the Thunder's first run of the game.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz slides into home to score the Thunder's first run of the game.

Buy this Photo
ODA freshman Nolan Naese recorded ODA's first base hit of the game, which resulted in an RBI.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA freshman Nolan Naese recorded ODA's first base hit of the game, which resulted in an RBI.

Buy this Photo
ODA freshman Nolan Naese rests on his knees at second base after a headfirst slide. Naese was called safe.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA freshman Nolan Naese rests on his knees at second base after a headfirst slide. Naese was called safe.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Nolan Lewellen rockets a throw to second base from the outfield.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen rockets a throw to second base from the outfield.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz slides into third base on an attempted triple. Colditz was called out.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz slides into third base on an attempted triple. Colditz was called out.

Buy this Photo
ODA junior Aidan Marino lets out a yell while rounding third base on a home run trot. Marino's home run gave the Thunder a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior Aidan Marino lets out a yell while rounding third base on a home run trot. Marino's home run gave the Thunder a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Buy this Photo
ODA junior Aidan Marino (2) gets greeted by seniors Ryan Kelly and PJ Fincher at the plate following a Marino home run.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior Aidan Marino (2) gets greeted by seniors Ryan Kelly and PJ Fincher at the plate following a Marino home run.

Buy this Photo
ODA players cheer on their teammates from the top step of the dugout at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA players cheer on their teammates from the top step of the dugout at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz took the mound in relief of junior Josh Cone. Colditz threw 2.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts to close out the game.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz took the mound in relief of junior Josh Cone. Colditz threw 2.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts to close out the game.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz screams after recording a strikeout to end the sixth inning.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz screams after recording a strikeout to end the sixth inning.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Nolan Lewellen rips a home run to left field in the sixth inning to give the Thunder a 5-3 lead.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen rips a home run to left field in the sixth inning to give the Thunder a 5-3 lead.

Buy this Photo
ODA coach Mike Matthews pumps his first following senior Nolan Lewellen's sixth-inning home run.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA coach Mike Matthews pumps his first following senior Nolan Lewellen's sixth-inning home run.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Nolan Lewellen trots around the bases after his sixth-inning home run.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen trots around the bases after his sixth-inning home run.

Buy this Photo
ODA junior Aidan Marino whips a throw to first base.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior Aidan Marino whips a throw to first base.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Nolan Lewellen catches a pop fly for the first out of the seventh inning.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen catches a pop fly for the first out of the seventh inning.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Logan Tribble catches a fly ball for the second out of the seventh inning.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Logan Tribble catches a fly ball for the second out of the seventh inning.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz throws his hat and glove after recording a strikeout to end the game and win the state title.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz throws his hat and glove after recording a strikeout to end the game and win the state title.

Buy this Photo
ODA senior Tyler Colditz throws his hat and glove after recording a strikeout to end the game and win the state title.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA senior Tyler Colditz throws his hat and glove after recording a strikeout to end the game and win the state title.

Buy this Photo
ODA dogpiles senior pitcher Tyler Colditz after he struck out the final St. Johns batter of the game to win the Class 2A state title.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA dogpiles senior pitcher Tyler Colditz after he struck out the final St. Johns batter of the game to win the Class 2A state title.

Buy this Photo
ODA seniors Nolan Lewellen (7) and Tyler Colditz hug after the team's state championship win.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA seniors Nolan Lewellen (7) and Tyler Colditz hug after the team's state championship win.

Buy this Photo
ODA Coach Mike Matthews hoists the team's Class 2A championship trophy.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA Coach Mike Matthews hoists the team's Class 2A championship trophy.

Buy this Photo
ODA Coach Mike Matthews high fives every member of the team while holding the state championship trophy.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA Coach Mike Matthews high fives every member of the team while holding the state championship trophy.

Buy this Photo
ODA junior Jackson Malartsik raises the trophy over his head.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA junior Jackson Malartsik raises the trophy over his head.

Buy this Photo
ODA mobs the Class 2A state championship trophy.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA mobs the Class 2A state championship trophy.

Buy this Photo
ODA players and coaches tip their caps to the fans for their support.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

ODA players and coaches tip their caps to the fans for their support.

Buy this Photo
The ODA Thunder baseball team is the 2021 Class 2A state champion.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 |

The ODA Thunder baseball team is the 2021 Class 2A state champion.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Thunder used big hits and steady pitching to beat St. Johns Country Day 5-3 in Fort Myers.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

One day after The Out-of-Door Academy baseball Coach Mike Matthews turned to small ball to win a game out of a lack of timely hitting, the Thunder offense had to face an even bigger challenge in St. Johns Christian Day (24-7), and this one was for the Class 2A state championship. Matthews said he had full faith in his offense to recover from its unusually tough day and rise to the challenge.

ODA (24-3) proved him right.

Home runs from junior Aidan Marino and senior Nolan Lewellen were the big hits Matthews knew would eventually come, the type of hits the Thunder has pulled out of its bag all season when it needed them the most. The home runs, combined with St. Johns committing three errors in the second inning, and steady pitching from junior Josh Cone and senior Tyler Colditz, were enough to give the Thunder a 5-3 win, securing the state title. It is the program's first state title win. 

Colditz struck out the final batter of the game and the team dogpiled him in celebration. Hugs were given and laughs were had. Lewellen said as fun as the celebration looked, it felt even better. 

"I'm just trying to take in every moment," Lewellen said. "There's not a better group of guys we could have done this with. A lot of us have been together since we were 9 or 10 years old. This whole day we have been talking about it. Our goal was [winning] the state championship, and we did it. Goal acquired, I guess." 

Despite being outhit 8-6, ODA was able to stay in the game thanks to St. Johns' second-inning defensive mistakes. Down 2-0, consecutive errors by the Spartans put Colditz and senior PJ Fincher on second and third. Senior Ryan Kelly hit a sacrifice fly to score Colditz and Fincher advanced to third on the throw home. The next hitter, freshman Nolan Naese, hit a shallow pop up that escaped the range of the Spartans' infielders and dropped for a base hit. Fincher would score to tie the game. 

Marino would break the tie with his two-run homer in the fourth inning. 

"It was a long at-bat," Marino said. "I was battling, trying to see every pitch. He [St. Johns junior Brad Hodges] threw me a mistake and I dominated it." 

St. Johns would get one run back in the fifth inning before Lewellen's solo shot reestablished the team's two-run lead. 

Cone threw 4.2 innings for ODA, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits. Colditz, who Matthews calls "Ice," took over in relief and threw 2.1 perfect innings to close out the win. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement