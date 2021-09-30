 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021 10 min ago

October plant sale benefits Sarasota master gardeners

Volunteers work to establish an education center at Twin Lakes Park.
by: Andréa Martone A+E Editor

A plant sale planned for Oct. 9 at Twin Lakes Park serves two purposes: supplying the raw materials for gardeners and raising money for UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Sarasota County.

The group, in its 15th year, is developing its garden space in the park into a horticultural education area and a public garden, complete with an outdoor classroom, greenhouse and an ADA-compliant sensory garden.

To become a Master Gardener Volunteer all you need is an interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to help others learn. The Sarasota training program is offered once each year from mid-January through mid-April. If you reside in Sarasota County and wish to become a volunteer, call 941-861-5000 or email [email protected].

UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener program also includes a full calendar of events, clinics and classes for those who want to learn everything from conservation of energy (irrigation) to eco-friendly pest control.

The 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. sale will include a wide variety of perennials grown by the volunteer organization’s 150 members. 

While open to the public, pre-registration is required for a scheduled shopping time. Select a half-hour shopping window at eventbrite.com/e/170028137737.

 

