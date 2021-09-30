October plant sale benefits Sarasota master gardeners

Volunteers work to establish an education center at Twin Lakes Park.
A plant sale planned for Oct. 9 at Twin Lakes Park serves two purposes: supplying the raw materials for gardeners and raising money for UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Sarasota County.
The group, in its 15th year, is developing its garden space in the park into a horticultural education area and a public garden, complete with an outdoor classroom, greenhouse and an ADA-compliant sensory garden.
To become a Master Gardener Volunteer all you need is an interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to help others learn. The Sarasota training program is offered once each year from mid-January through mid-April. If you reside in Sarasota County and wish to become a volunteer, call 941-861-5000 or email [email protected].
UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener program also includes a full calendar of events, clinics and classes for those who want to learn everything from conservation of energy (irrigation) to eco-friendly pest control.
The 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. sale will include a wide variety of perennials grown by the volunteer organization’s 150 members.
While open to the public, pre-registration is required for a scheduled shopping time. Select a half-hour shopping window at eventbrite.com/e/170028137737.
