Observer circles the globe with readers

From the Dead Sea to the Sydney Opera House, The Observer’s passport has plenty of new stamps after this year.

Our readers didn’t forget to pack a copy of the Sarasota Observer, Siesta Key Observer, Longboat Observer or East County Observer when jet-setting off to La Fortuna Waterfall, The Great Wall of China or the Temple of Thailand.

Susan and Rick DeVictor brought along the East County Observer in case there was any “down” time during their shipwreck dive in Aruba.

With our readers, we went scuba diving, hiking and on roller coasters, and we enjoyed hearing about our readers’ experiences. Because we had so many adventures, it was hard for us to choose a favorite.

So, we asked for help. Through our “It’s Read Everywhere” contest, readers voted for their favorite photo submissions.

Voting closed on Oct. 29. This year’s winner is ...

The Fimple Family.

Jason and Shannon Fimple, with their 6-year-old daughter Hannah, brought the East County Observer with them on their trip to London and Paris in March. Their winning photo showed them outside of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Amy Adornetto took her Siesta Key Observer to the Great Wall of China.

“I hope this doesn’t kick us out for any future contests, because we had fun doing it,” Shannon Fimple joked.

The Fimples do a lot of traveling, including an upcoming trip to Machu Picchu in Peru and another to Indonesia this summer. Their prize is a one-week stay in an Altez Vacations home and a $1,000 travel voucher. Although they aren’t exactly sure how they’ll use it, Shannon Fimple is thinking of going somewhere closer to home, like Siesta Key.