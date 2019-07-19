Oak Park teacher misses out on Teacher of the Year nod

The results are in and Dr. Dakeyan Chá Dré Graham, a band director at C. Leon King High School in Tampa was named the 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Graham, one of five finalists, holds a Ph.D. in music education from the University of South Florida. One of the other finalists was Shane Swezey, a music teacher at Oak Park School since 2013.

Swezey was honored in December 2018 as the Sarasota County Schools Teacher of the Year for his continued work as a music therapy teacher.

While Swezey wasn’t named the winner, in a previous Observer interview, he said he hopes he could use his finalist platform to help students.

“I just hope I can use [the award] as a kind of spotlight on our students, on special needs students in general,” Swezey said. “A lot of times it’s a voiceless population, and I hope I can be a small voice in their stories and in their needs.”