Nokomis man arrested after fleeing into a lake

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged an 18-year-old man with obstruction of justice after he fled from deputies into a lake, from which he required rescue on Friday, Jan. 18.

Richard Garay, Photo provided by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Around 11 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Burnt Branch Circle and Greystone Lane, near Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue, on reports of suspicious activity, according to a press release.

When officers arrived they found Richard Garay getting into a van parked alongside the road. When officers tried to speak to Garay he ran off and jumped into a nearby lake.

Once in the lake, Garay swam to the middle, where he struggled to stay above water. Deputies then swam into the lake and upon his rescue, arrested Garay.

“The safety of our citizens is a priority, regardless of circumstance,” said Sheriff Tom Knight in the release. “These deputies acted quickly and selflessly to render aid to someone who has a complete disregard for law enforcement. Unfortunately incidents like this happen all too often but this is what we train for.”

Upon his arrest Garay said he didn’t know how to swim and only jumped into the lake to avoid arrested on several different warrants.

He was charged with obstruction of justice without violence and contempt of court. He is currently being held in Sarasota County Jail.