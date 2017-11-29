Nike International Friendlies return to Premier Sports Campus

The first-ever Women's Nike International Friendlies series joins the 15th-annual installment of the corresponding men's tournament tonight at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

The U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team will look to repeat as champs of the tournament, going 3-0 last season. This year, the Red, White and Blue take on England at 7 p.m. Nov. 29, the Netherlands at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Brazil at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

The U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team will play England at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Finland at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Brazil at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

The tournament has been a showcase for past competitors, like the U.S.'s Christian Pulisic and Brazil's Neymar, who have gone on to international stardom.

The Development Academy Winter Showcase, taking place alongside the friendlies, will include 76 Under-16/17 and 72 Under-18/19 Boys’ Academy clubs and 69 clubs from each of the three Girls’ Academy age groups: Under-15, Under-16/17 and Under-18/19, per a release.

There will be featured academy showcase games streamed live in addition to the friendlies, with the Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 boys’ schedule as well as the Dec. 6, 8 and 10 girls’ match-ups to be announced later.