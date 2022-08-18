New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million

A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction.

The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy nearly 1 waterfront acre overlooking Big Pass with views of the Gulf of Mexico and South Lido Beach. It will feature an eight-car garage, a 1,500-square-foot rooftop terrace and a 1,530-square-foot guest house.

The home joins a double-digit group of residences for sale at eight-digit prices in Sarasota.

“There are 10 homes on the market now on our local islands and in downtown Sarasota priced over $10 million, and we expect this incredible property to sell quickly with the new buyer still able to customize some of the high-end interior finish work,” said Patrick DiPinto, Seaward Development broker and principal. “The market here in Southwest Florida continues to flourish.”

A home in mainland Sarasota's Harbor Acres recently closed at $17.5 million, making it the highest-priced piece of residential real estate ever to sell in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The highest price Siesta Key property sold for $14.1 million in 2021 on Sanderling Road.

For the automobile enthusiast, the garage in the new $16.99 million home at Higel Avenue on Siesta Key can park 16 vehicles should the owner choose to add four lifts. (Courtesy of Seaward Development)

The home has five en-suite bedroom-bathrooms along with and two-and-a-half other bathrooms and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house. The main house will also have an office, a theater, a gym, game rooms, a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade German appliances and custom Italian cabinetry, a great room with 20-foot ceilings, a feature wall with electric fireplace, and 10-foot sliding glass doors between the interior and exterior spaces.

Outside will be a heated salt water pool, spa and fire pit at the water’s edge, plus an outdoor kitchen and a private gated entry that opens to a motor court with entry to the guest house and extra parking for visitors. The garage can store as many as eight vehicles at ground level with the space to add car lifts for more capacity.

The home is designed by DSDG Architects of Sarasota.

“Our vision was to take full advantage of the sweeping views of Big Pass and the Gulf of Mexico for this residence to embody a modern aesthetic that incorporates the architectural principles of the Sarasota School of Architecture,” said Mark Sultana, architect and principal with DSDG Architects, speaking of the design style named for the area.