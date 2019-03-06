New Sarasota condo includes a pool on each floor

It’s a bird … It’s a plane … No, it’s a … pool?

Actually, it will be six of them in one of Sarasota’s newest condominium buildings— The Beacon.

The building, which will feature six private residences, will include a pool on each floor.

“Elegant, distinct, private and function were guiding principles we aimed to capture in this building,” said Justin Prosser, one of the developers. “…We are delivering an asset not contemplated in the history of Sarasota and are proud to have the opportunity to do so.”

Ground breaking on the building is expected by the end of the summer with the projected ribbon cutting in December 2020.

The pool begins inside the residence and culminates in a 15-foot diameter circle on the patio.

“We didn’t want little kiddie pools. These are substantial pools,” said Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Realtor Cor Donovan. “They come kind of inside the unit, so when you’re sitting in your living room, you kind of have a water view.”

In addition to the private pools, The Beacon, which got its name and design from the idea of a lighthouse, will offer 12-foot ceilings and views of downtown Sarasota.

“Our target buyer is somebody who is looking to be in the downtown core and be a member of downtown society,” Donovan said. “They’re going to shop at the farmers market. They’re going to go to the theater. They’re going to frequent the local restaurants

that we have downtown.”

Located at 1243 Second St., The Beacon doesn’t have a full bay front view and instead offers sights of the skyline with peekaboo views of the bay. These sights will be available to all future residents as the first unit actually begins on the third story of the building.

“We don’t have wide open views of the water, so this is for a city dweller, somebody that wants a city view,” Donovan said. “This is somebody that at night, instead of looking at a vacant view of the water, wants to see the skyline.”

Since The Beacon is within walking distance of a wide variety of businesses, Donavan said it has an 89 walk score. However, each residence is guaranteed two parking spots, with talks in the works about installing a lift in the 24-foot garage in order to allow three cars per residence.

In addition to the views, each condo will offer high-end, customizable appliances such as stone or quartz countertops and European cabinets. The shared amenity floor is still in the works, but Donavan said items such as a cigar humidor, wine cooler or liquor locker have been discussed.

“I think this brings ingenuity and inventiveness, and I think you’re going to see developers look at us,” Donovan said. “I’m not saying we’re going to get copycats, but I think it’s going to challenge Sarasota to offer something more than your typical building.”

Each of the main units will contain over 3,600 square feet of living space. The penthouse, however, is a duplex that will have 7,000 square feet with optional plans for a 10-person spa and access to a widow’s watch on the top of the building.

The condos start at $2.3 million and go to $2.7 million, with the penthouse price available on request.

With one condo already sold, Donovan is optimistic that at least half the residences will be sold in the first 60 days.