Work to make structural improvements and repairs to New Pass Bridge will wait until August.

The repairs on the link to Longboat Key from St. Armands Key were initially scheduled to begin in June.

“Some of the materials the contractor must acquire for the repairs have a long lead time,” Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Brian Rick wrote in an email. “Due to this, the period between when the contract was executed and the start of the contract time was increased.”

The 14-part project was awarded to Quinn Construction, Inc. for $2.77 million, according to Rick.

Rick said the purpose of the project is to improve the reliability, safety, value and service life of New Pass Bridge, which is also known as State Road 789.

“Proposed improvements will include repairs and cleaning of concrete surfaces, submarine cable replacement, movable machinery and electrical system upgrades and coating of existing steel components,” Rick said. “Improvements will also include the replacement of the steel grid deck, which will provide a quieter riding surface than the original. “

Rick mentioned how environmental conditions impact coastal bridges more than those that are inland. Much of it is attributed to saltwater.

“The corrosive elements are more significant in a coastal region than would be the case again... Arbitrarily, let's say a bridge in Orlando,” Rick said.

Construction on New Pass Bridge is scheduled to finish in early 2021.

In December, Rick said construction on the north end of the island finished for the Longboat Pass Bridge, which connects Longboat Key from the Coquina Beach area.

“The work included concrete repairs, cleaning and painting of steel, upgrades to the bridge electrical and mechanical systems, fender system repairs and installation of corrosion protection system on piles,” Rick said.

Southern Road & Bridge, LLC completed the project for $4.4 million, according to Rick. The project was initially set to cost $5.2 million. Rick said the leftover money goes into the fund for future FDOT projects.

The hope is for the bridge to operate for another decade or so.

A document from the FDOT’s Office of Work Program and Budget shows $2.126 million will pay for a study of the Longboat Pass Bridge. Rick said the study started in February. It is expected to take four years to complete the study to determine if the state should replace the bridge.