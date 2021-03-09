Sarasota's rowing community just got a boost.

On Tuesday, New College of Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates announced that Nathan Benderson Park will be the home of the college's club rowing team, New Crew SRQ. The club will also allow students from other local colleges to join, becoming the first multi-college club rowing team in the Sarasota area. Club members will be able to train daily at the park.

The club will be coached by current New College student Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt. Although the club will be competing in regattas, Ginsberg-Klemmt said New Crew SRQ will be about more than just winning.

New Crew SRQ's oar design was unveiled at Nathan Benderson Park on Tuesday.

“The goal of New Crew SRQ is to create an inclusive rowing culture and a sense of unity among New College students,” Ginsberg-Klemmt said. “New Crew is a flexible rowing program designed to accommodate both scullers and sweep rowers, people who want to compete in regional regattas, and folks interested in physical fitness and camaraderie.”

SANCA President and CEO Tomás Herrera-Mishler said the partnership will open doors for its participants, providing a sense of connection and an instillation of discipline that will serve them throughout their life.

The club also revealed its oar design at a press conference Tuesday, a dark blue swirl on a light blue background.