NCAA Division I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships come to Nathan Benderson Park

Nathan Benderson Park's next big rowing event will take things to the college ranks.

The NCAA Division I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships will be held at the park on May 25-27. The Division 1 championships will feature 22 teams, including the University of Washington, the defending champion. The University of Central Florida will host the event.

Many former area rowers will be competing for their respective teams in the event, including the following Division 1 rowers:

Tatum Cox, UCF (Sarasota Crew)

Luci Derrick, UCF (Manatee County Youth Rowing)

Alexis Greer, UCF (Manatee County Youth Rowing)

Danielle Wilson, UCF (Manatee County Youth Rowing)

Samantha Ennis, Texas (Sarasota Crew)

Kimia Spikes, Jacksonville (Sarasota Scullers)

Devin Norder, Stanford (Sarasota Crew/Sarasota Scullers)

Kate Flanders, Yale (Sarasota Crew)

A full list of teams can be found at NCAA.com, and a schedule of the championships can be found here.

Tickets to the championships can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Single-day general admission tickets are $15, while VIP tickets are $45 (tickets for youth aged 2-17 are $10 and $40, respectively). All-session tickets can also be purchased.

The event will also be streamed live at NCAA.com.