Top Story - May: Nathan Benderson Park organization CEO resigns

Less than a year after taking over as president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Bob Sullivan announced in May plans to resign from the organization overseeing Nathan Benderson Park. The plan first came to light from an email from then-Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer.

The announcement came four months before the park hosted the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

“I understand he is planning to stay on board at least through the World Rowing Championships and maybe through the end of the year,” said Harmer in an email to county commissioners in May. “I understand this was discussed at the SANCA Board meeting this afternoon.”

Instead, Stephen Rodriguez, an executive with the Florida Sports Foundation, was selected as the new president and CEO. He began in the position in August, ahead of the rowing championships.

Sullivan came to the region from Wichita Falls, Texas, where for 11 years he managed the Multi-Purpose Events Center, consisting of an arena, convention center, horse exhibition center and memorial auditorium. Over his career, he has staged amateur and professional events and programs, has been involved in regional and international events and has organized concerts.

He replaced Paul Blackketter, who stepped down to pursue his own consulting business.

“It seemed like the perfect opportunity, with my background and what their needs are,” he said in an interview with the East County Observer in August, 2016 after he took the position. “They built a magnificent facility here.”

Benderson Park hosted the World Rowing Championships from Sept. 23, through Oct. 1. It was the first time in 23 years the event was held in U.S. waters.