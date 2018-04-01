Myakka City man dies in crash in eastern Manatee County.

A 25-year-old Myakka City man was killed approximately 2:50 a.m. early Sunday morning when the 2003 Dodge Neon he was driving overturned on a private driveway at 35100 State Road 64 E., in eastern Manatee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the man's identification pending notification of his family.

The FHP report said the man was driving northwest on the driveway and ran off the roadway to the left, then overcorrected, overturning. The man was ejected from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.