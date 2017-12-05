Myakka City Historic School House receives $100,000 grant

Marilyn Coker, the president of the Myakka City Historical Society, said she never had seen a check "with so many zeroes."

On Tuesday, the Myakka City Historical Society announced it has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation to held fund the final phase of restoration of the Myakka City Historic 1914 School House.

The grant, along with matching funds from the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Manatee County Neighborhood Services Department, the Mosaic Company and Myakka City residents and businesses, will fund the $293,400 budget to complete the restoration of the 5,500 square foot building.

The renovation will allow the building to house an auditorium, kitchen, museum, library, computer lab and classrooms. The Historical Society plans to use the auditorium to host concerts, weddings, meetings, reunions and other special events.

The Selby Foundation previously had awarded $50,000 toward the renovation of the Historic 1914 School House.