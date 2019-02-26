Key Notes: 'Siesta Key' Season 2, Episode 7

With an opening line like “I used to think we all knew what we wanted from life,” you knew this episode was going to be a bit bumpy.

Mostly because the entire cast are in their early 20s, and I can assure you that I know no one that age that truly knows what they want from life, but also partly because drama follows this group like the plague.

After recapping how rocky everyone’s relationships are (because they are all immature. You’re welcome. I solved the world’s greatest mystery), the episode begins right where we left off — Juliette telling Amanda she saw a girl in Alex’s bed.

Are any of us shocked this happened? All signs point to no.

Amanda correctly says that Alex doesn’t deserve Juliette. Juliette says Alex won’t stop texting and calling her and said her assumptions are what’s ruining their relationships.

Hmmm, is this a big hint that the show is actually staged like most of us suspect? This was tweeted about eight minutes into the episode which is when her and Alex meet for the first time since she discovered the girl in her bed.

Hmmmm, because it is surely not his lack of control for flirting with anyone of the opposite sex.

Juliette tells Amanda that Alex said that two girls slept in his bed while he slept upstairs after a night out.

Seems completely untrue.

Anyway, the pot boils, and elsewhere Brandon shows Madisson the God awful music video they made because this is the plot line that will never end.

Madisson forces out “Oh my gosh! Wow Brandon, that’s really good!” Gag.

Then the two talk about how their partners were uncomfortable with the music video, and Brandon admits cheating on Madisson was his biggest mistake. Tell us something we don’t know.

Next, Canvas and Tawni got to Motorworks, and Tawni spills that her and Ben have been texting and snapchatting not so casually. As in, Ben texted her “oh hey, hottie…” and she tells Canvas she wants him to do things to her that I probably cannot repeat here.

Canvas says that Madisson is “wife material that you leave at home with the four kids and leave for the mistress,” and I am so disrespected on Madisson’s behalf.

Men Be Mad That subhead says it all, tbh. A few men on this show are scarily aggressive. As in I was truly worried for some of the other people standing near them this episode. Mostly what I’m referring to is the beach party scene where everyone rolled in on a boat like the true ballers they are (that’s not even me being sarcastic for once, it’s just a fact that if you roll up on a freaking floating vessel you are a straight-up baller). It all started with Pauly, who is now officially the male equivalent of Chloe on this show because of how much he seemingly loves to stir the pot. Pauly was yelling so loudly and so intensely at the girls when they were backing up Juliette that I was starting to get uncomfortable. (Also, Madisson hasn’t done a single thing to Juliette, so Pauly can save the drama for the soap operas). The most important example, however, is Alex during his fight with Juliette because can we talk about how he AGGRESSIVELY THREW A BEER CAN AND SAID “I AM GOING TO F**** SOMEBODY UP” BEFORE GOING TO TALK TO HER? Hello! Juliette! This guy is not OK to be around! He is not emotionally stable and he could snap and physically hurt you at any moment! Maybe I feel more conditioned to be cautious about men because I'm a woman growing up in a patriarchal society where domestic violence and sexual assault rates are still shockingly high, but I also think anyone with common sense can see that this kid is not totally safe to be around when he’s angry. Let’s not forget that he also refused to physically let go of Juliette when she was crying and then when she eventually left and he got on his own boat he yelled “I’m going to kill somebody!” before getting behind the WHEEL OF A MOTORIZED VESSEL. What? MTV, for the love of all that is good in this world, please stop this man from driving when he acts like he wants to crash his boat into somebody else’s. — Niki Kottmann

Elsewhere in paradise, Alex and Juliette meet, and he says he would never want to put Juliette in a situation like this, but really he already has because he can’t keep it in his pants.

He tries to say this has all made him realize how special Juliette is, and we all roll our eyes.

As Chloe says, the next part of the episode feels like five days, so here are some bullets:

The whole gang, sans Juliette, takes off for Big Pass sandbar.

They all immediately start talking about the Alex and Juliette debacle. *cue Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed.”*

Amanda and Chloe pull Alex aside and attempt to have a come-to-Jesus talk with him, which doesn’t go well, because what guy ever admits he’s wrong?

He says if he loses Juliette, it’ll break him. They tell him to act like it then. Amen.

Carrot (that’s Cara and Garrett in case you missed last week) walk away from the group to make out, and Kelsey says that’s all they do. So much shade.

Juliette shows up on another boat because she didn’t want to sit and mope, and I think we should all make a toast in her honor. Good for her.

Everyone frolics on the beach, except Alex, who looks like a guilty puppy with his tail between his legs.

Alex doesn’t want anyone to have fun if he isn’t, so he takes Juliette away from her friends so they can talk.

While they argue, Pauly and Brandon watch from a boat and eat a heaping bag of popcorn, which is a big mood, and I am here for it.

Alex and Juliette starting yelling, and Juliette says she needs more time, which is fair, and she leaves.

Important note that I feel like I shouldn’t have to repeat, but I’m going to anyway– MTV, WHO IS DRIVING THESE BOATS BECAUSE SURELY YOU DIDN’T LET INTOXICATED HUMANS OPERATE THEM?

Sometime after this trip, Canvas and Chloe hit up Lila for lunch and Canvas shows Chloe texts between Tawni and Ben, to which Chloe says she has to tell Madisson. Canvas says Chloe should be careful about getting too involved as if she didn’t just show Chloe texts that weren’t hers to share.

Later, Ben, Jared, Tawni, Canvas and Carrot go to Gilligan’s on Siesta and Ben admits that he and Madisson have been rocky lately. Tawni looks thrilled.

Elsewhere, Carrot is doing their own thing on one side of the bar, and Cara asks Garrett if he likes her new Valentino shoes by lifting her foot in the air to show him. Girlfriend, put your dang foot down. You are in Gilligan’s where my roommates and I once shared three fried appetizers for dinner.

Please don’t judge us. We had just moved here and were hungry.

Moving on because there is some ~drama~ to discuss.

Cara tells Garrett that Chloe texted her saying she should spy on Ben. Obviously, Garrett continues his stupid phase and goes and tells Ben this.

Chloe and Garrett do not see eye-to-eye on who should be involved in the Ben and Madisson drama.

Some random stuff happens next so here we go:

Brandon and Alana perform at Clasico.

Camilla says she isn’t worried about Alana because she knows what her man wants. Gross.

Alana spills the beans and says she’s going on tour with Brandon, which Camilla didn’t know. Oops.

Garrett asks Cara why there is chocolate on his salad, and she has to tell his pour soul it’s balsamic dressing. Guess he doesn’t know his food and nutrition as well as he lets on, huh?

But actually, maybe more people would eat salad if it was drizzled with chocolate.

Ben sets up a picnic for Madisson probably because he is feeling guilty for being sketchy.

He apologizes for acting jealous over the music video and tells Madisson that Tawni has been the one texting him. Interesting.

The screen flashes to Tawni and Canvas at the Tiki bar where Tawni shares more text screenshots from Ben, BUT it’s the same text they already discussed. Edit your screenshots better MTV.

Back at the picnic, Ben tells Madisson that Tawni is "forgettable," but across the island, Tawni tells Canvas that she is 100% going to pursue Ben. Yikes.

Listen, I have something to say to any men who have future vacation plans to come to Siesta Key.

DON’T DRINK THE KOOL-AID BECAUSE IT’S CLEARLY FULL OF SCUM.

Alright, we can continue now.

Part of the group decides to go to the beach again, which seems bad. Too much sun (and alcohol) isn’t good for anyone.

Ben, Madisson, Chloe, Carrot and Pauly hang out, but it isn’t long until Pauly decides to guilt trip everyone about using Alex for his money like he doesn’t also do that.

This group really is not self aware.

Shortly into this scene, an argument breaks out between Madisson, Ben and Chloe, and Ben tells Chloe he knows she told Cara to spy on him. Chloe denies this. We love honesty.

Cara and Chloe go for a walk, and it turns into an argument that Garrett feels the need to join. Chloe is mad Cara told Garrett about her texts. It’s all dumb.

It's only taken BG a season and a half to realize this, but at least he knows now.

Everyone should lose phone privileges for a month.

As the episode wraps, Juliette and Alex meet for dinner at Ophelia’s on the Bay, which is where they went on their “first date” in season one, episode one.

Juliette immediately takes control, as she should, and starts asking a lot of fair questions. She also does this while eating her well-deserved meal, so snaps for her.

She asks why he did it. He said he’s immature. She says that’s a good answer. We love a sassy Juliette.

Then she finally says what I think we’ve all wanted her to realize since the beginning:

“You literally treat random women better than you treat your own girlfriend.”

Alex says he treats her like a princess, to which she asks if that’s why he’s cheated on her 1,394,300 times.

Give this girl some kind of award please.

However, as strong as she seems, she starts to break down and says that though he broke her heart, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love him, which is fair since this is all very fresh.

Alex tells her, like the gentleman he is, that he doesn’t want HER to make a mistake that will ruin their relationship forever.

She immediately, and rightfully, calls him out because he is acting like he didn’t make multiple mistakes that altered their relationship forever.

She tells him he sucks. He calls her cute AND THEN IT’S JUST DECIDED THAT THEY’RE BACK TOGETHER.

With that news, Alex smiles and takes a big bite of food, and his face tells us he knows he got his way and will not change.

Yikes.

Can’t wait for whatever storm is brewing to hit Siesta next week.