MTC welcomes Tooth Fairy

Tale of a Tooth Fairy

Manatee Technical College Dental Assisting freshman Kassie Fountain (above) could only watch as the program's upperclassmen greeted pediatric patients, showed them how to brush properly and provided fluoride treatments during the March 9 Project Smart Smile at the Lakewood Ranch campus.

Freshmen aren't allowed to volunteer, so Fountain took on another role. She dressed in a white, sparkly gown and brandished a wand to transform into the Tooth Fairy.

"They made me do it," she said of her classmates.

Catapults launch creative minds

Samantha Baker (above), a fifth-grader at B.D. Gullett Elementary, beamed as she held up her catapult consisting of two spoons and some popsicle sticks.

She and her two teammates, Cooper Addison and Hayden Kudelko, finished second place in the Technology Students Association catapult competition at B.D. Gullett Elementary on March 1. Their catapult was named "The Flaming Gullett Gator."

“We were judged on distance, the colors and the name,” Baker said. “We chose the ‘Gator’ because of the Gullett Gators and the ‘Gullett’ because, well, you get it.”