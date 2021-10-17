Motorcyclist dies in Myakka City accident

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident on MJ Road in Myakka City on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. that led to the death of the motorcyclist.

A 41-year-old Myakka City man died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a van driven by a 32-year-old Myakka City man. The accident occurred on MJ Road just north of Clay Gully Road. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the motorcyclist was headed southbound when the driver of the northbound van, who was not injured, turned left in front of him to enter a driveway.

The Florida Highway Patrol didn't identify either man and had no other information. The report said an investigation is ongoing.