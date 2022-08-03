Motorcyclist, 20, killed in crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 20-year-old Bradenton man was killed Wednesday when he attempted to pass slower northbound traffic by veering into the bicycle lane and running into a car attempting to exit a driveway for a left-hand turn onto Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

The FHP report said the crash happened about 10:50 a.m.. The report said the motorcyclist was approaching a driveway on the 2600 block of Lakewood Ranch when a Subaru driven by an 83-year-old motorist "lawfully" entered Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to make a left-hand turn to the south, when it was struck by the motorcyclist.

As a result of the crash, the Subaru rolled into a Hyundai that also was headed northbound. The 83-year-old driver of the Subaru is in serious condition at a local hospital while the 25-year-old drive of the Hyundai suffered no injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.