Sarasota Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 1 day ago

Mothers Helping Mothers expands

Mothers Helping Mothers expanded into its building to 8,000 feet.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

After six months of labor, Mothers Helping Mothers delivered a brand new 8,012-square-foot building.

Adjacent to its original 5933 N. Washington Blvd. location, the nonprofit was able to purchase and renovate the new building with help from its donors. Those who donated $500 or more will have their names painted on gold hearts and hung on the lobby wall.

MHM is an organization that supplies mothers in need with the resources necessary to help their families succeed. 

