Your Town
Sarasota Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 5 hours ago

Mote researcher leaves

Tracy Fanara recently accepted a position with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Tracy Fanara, an environmental engineer and research scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and creator of the "Inspector Planet" Youtube Channel, has accepted a position with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

Fanara has investigated the effects of freshwater and marine chemicals on public health with Mote. Her new role at NOAA will be contributing to a Unified Earth Systems model to better understand the planet. She'll be staying with Mote as an Adjunct Scientist. 

"In just the first days I've met so many brilliant and driven scientists, engineers, programmers and mangers," Fanara said in an Instagram post. "I'm ready to change the world with this giant team!"

