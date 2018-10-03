More restaurants coming to The Green

Tavistock Development Co., has announced more tenants for its commercial project at the northeast corner of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Anchor Tenant LA Fitness opened Sept. 24 and will hold a grand opening Nov. 3. It will be joined by a variety of retailers, including Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, Irish 31 Pub House & Eatery, Dog Perfect, 7-11, Wendy’s and Allstate Insurance, all of which will open by early winter, according to a press release.

The plaza already is home to Earth Fare, Sirius Day Spa, Modern Gents and Main Street Dentistry. Panera Bread Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill are under construction.

“We’re thrilled to bring so many new and diverse offerings to Lakewood Ranch residents and visitors,” said Skipper Peek, senior vice president of commercial Development for Tavistock Development Co. in a statement. “This mix of restaurants and retail combined with experienced-based activities like the spas, salons, and LA Fitness truly make The Green a one-stop destination where guests have access to a variety of services.”

The Green is the first component of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch’s master Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration, better known as CORE. It is a biomedical research park north of State Road 70 and east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. The Green is the commercial piece to the project and also will include apartment housing, called The Residences at The Green. The complex will include unique amenities like a putting green and dog park in addition to a luxury clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, and infinity-edge pool.

Pre-leasing is expected to begin by summer 2019.