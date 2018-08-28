More change could be on horizon for Manatee school board

A shift might be underway for the Manatee County School Board, with one incumbent ousted and another seemingly behind going into a runoff.

For East County’s District 6 seat, former Bradenton City Councilman James Golden beat John Colon, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Rick Scott in September 2015.

Golden said he hopes to help change the culture of the board.

Manatee County voting results For County Commission: District 6 (At-large) James Satcher (R) 16,979 44.39% Carol Whitmore (R) 21,274 55.61% District 2 Reggie Bellamy (D) 2,178 52.16% Charles Smith (D) 1,998 47.84% District 4 Mark Black (R) 1,161 24.15% Laurie Galle (R) 978 20.35% Misty Servia (R) 2,668 55.50% For the School Board of the School District of Manatee County: District 2 Alice Kaddatz 31,313 46.30% Charles Kennedy 36,322 53.70% District 4 Jim Daniel 11,431 17.09% Scott Hopes 18,506 27.67% Richard Murphy 12,911 19.31% Joseph Stokes 24,029 35.93% *Hopes and Stokes will meet in a runoff District 6 John Colon 31,661 47.77% James Golden 34,612 52.23% For Circuit Judge, 12th judicial circuit group Brian Iten 69,664 43.01% Maria Ruhl 92,062 56.09%

“The people have spoken and I just hope I will be a better listener to what they say,” Golden said. “I want to become part of a more civil board and I want to become part of a more proactive board, not with individual agendas.”

He said his priorities include having improved security through the use of video cameras at schools and to ensure the 1-mill voter-approved tax increase is spent correctly.

District 2 incumbent Charlie Kennedy kept his post, beating out challenger Alice Kaddatz with 53.7% of the vote.

In four-way race for the District 4 seat, School Board Chairman Scott Hopes will face Joseph Stokes, a retired educator and former director of elementary education for Manatee County schools, in a runoff.

Hopes earned 27.67% of the vote, while Stokes received 35.93% of the vote, beating Jim Daniel (17.09%) and Richard Murphy (19.31%). No challenger received the more than 50% vote required to win the primary outright.

During a campaign celebration at Station 400 in Lakewood Ranch, Stokes told supporters they were at “half time” and would review strategies to lead the campaign to success in November.

“It’s how you finish the race,” he said. “We’re not going to quit.”

Stokes said he hopes to stop the “political in-fighting” seen on the board recently.

“Our board should not be the headline maker,” he said. “This should be one board. I think we’re going to see the trust of the community restored when they see us working together.”

Stokes said his priorities will be finding a superintendent who can navigate the district’s operational needs and improve employee morale. He also wants to find solutions for hiring and retaining teachers, including creating a mentorship program, and work toward having law enforcement officers as a long-term solution for school safety.

Hopes said he’s looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming election and believes he is the better candidate.

“This is where I expected to be. I had three opponents. This was a good outcome and we’ll go forward and win in November,” Hopes said, adding the election will be about leading the district toward an “A” grade versus going back to “dark days” with failing schools, when his opponent was a top district official.

He said he also wants to improve the district’s budgeting process.

"Starting in the next budget year, I want to have an outcome-based budget or a budget based on what teachers need in their classrooms,” he said. “I also want to start a strategic long-term financial plan and a board where each board member is able to focus on where their interests lie as soon as possible."

At the Manatee County Commission level, Manatee County At-Large (District 6) Commissioner Carol Whitmore beat out challenger James Satcher with 55.61% of the vote.

Whitmore has served as a commissioner since 2006 and is a former mayor of Holmes Beach. She advances to the general election, where she’ll run against non-partisan candidate Candace Luther.

Whitmore said if re-elected in November, she will focus on trying to secure state funding for a new bridge across the Manatee River.

“That will take years unless we can move it forward,” Whitmore said. “I have the experience and the connections to get things done.”

She also will work to ensure projects being funded with the county’s voter-approved infrastructure sales tax progress as expected.

“I pride myself on being hands on and I’m going to continue to do so,” she said.