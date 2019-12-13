Moran chosen as Sarasota Board of County Commissioners chair

The Sarasota Board of County Commissioners unanimously selected Michael Moran to serve as board chair for the next year during its annual retreat Friday.

Moran, who was elected to the District 1 seat in 2016, served as vice chair in 2019. He will replace Charles Hines, on Jan. 1.

"It's a privilege to be selected by my colleagues to serve as chair of the board," Moran said in a statement. " I am looking forward to guiding the board through a new year with new goals and new initiatives."

In addition to serving on the commission, Moran is vice chair of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, among others.

The board also unanimously selected District 4 commissioner Alan Maio as vice chair and District 2 commissioner Christian Ziegler as Pro Tempore for 2020.