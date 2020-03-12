MLB cancels all spring training games, delays regular season

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that all forthcoming spring training games will be canceled and the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

The move is designed to curb COVID-19's spread. Opening Day was scheduled for March 26.

This will end the 2020 spring training season at Ed Smith Stadium for the Baltimore Orioles. The club, which had a road game against Minnesota scheduled for Thursday night, will end spring training with a 9-7 record.

The Orioles released the following statement:

"The Orioles organization is fully supportive of Major League Baseball's decision to suspend spring training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. The health and safety of our players, fans, staff and partners will always be our top priority. We will communicate additional details, including information about refunds, directly to fans when they become available, as this is a rapidly-evolving situation. We encourage everyone to continue to follow the important guidelines established by the CDC and other public health organizations."