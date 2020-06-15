Missing no longer

Don't call Longboat's finest. This missing person case has a perfectly legit explanation.

A few days ago, the jocular chef who stood outside La Norma (and its predecessor, Ciao! Itali) in the Centre Shoppes vanished. Upon closer and far-more-alarming inspection, his feet were still planted right where he left them.

Facebook was agog, fearing the worst.

No, the dead-ringer for Chef Boyardee isn't the victim of a loan shark, and he hasn't given up on Longboat traffic and headed back to the old country. And no, he hasn't shifted allegiances to another Italian eatery, though we've been told the chef's practically twin brother stands at a pizzeria in town.

La Norma folks tell us a storm damaged him and he's been moved to the back of the restaurant.