May we quote you? The Longboat Observer news quiz

It's nearly New Year's Eve, but few of our auld lang syne traditions are going to hold up very well here in the COVID-19 age.

Big parties? Nope.

Kiss at midnight? Step back, pal.

The Longboat Observer's annual news quiz? Now, we're talking.

The premise is simple: Match the name and number of a Longboat Key newsmaker to the letter corresponding with their direct quotation from stories in the 2020 pages of the Longboat Observer.

The people

1. Jose Chichande

2. Pete Cumming

3. Chuck Whittall

4. Kim McAninch

5. Jimmy Seaton

6. Susan Goldfarb

7. Mark Sternal

8. Dave Marshall

9. Chris Sachs

10. Ed Chiles

What they said

A. "He's a business guy, and I respect that. I'm a business guy."

B. "It was a first-class ride.''

C. "When you come to Longboat Key, let's face it, you don't come to sit in your condo on your laptop.''

D. "We used to be a gas station. Now, we're a super-cool restaurant.''

E. "My parents told me I couldn't be a painter or a ceramic artist or a jeweler. 'You need to pick something where you'll make money.'''

F. "You wouldn't be able to tell that I'm certified ASA sailor by the looks of this, but maybe I need to take a few more courses.''

G. "Longboat Key has declared war on Australian pines, and we're suiting up.''

H. "As far as the virtual blessings go, well, St. Francis preached to the birds and all the animals and didn't touch them.''

I. "I don't have hobbies. I really have immersed myself into this job where I know it's time to retire. So, I'm ready. I'll find things."

J. "I've been on Amazon looking for Santa Claus COVID-19 masks.''

Answers

1-D; 2-I; 3-A; 4-E; 5-B; 6-C; 7-F; 8-H; 9-J; 10-G

How did you do?

0-3 correct: What other Longboat Key newspaper have you been reading?

4-6 correct: One fewer glass of merlot while reading, OK?

7-9 correct: We're recyclable AND informative.

10 correct: Our editor sends warmest regards.