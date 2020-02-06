Mary Kathleen (McQuade) Sittig

1938-2020

Mary Kathleen (McQuade) Sittig of Longboat Key, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at age 81.

She was born September 29, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, where she grew up riding horses and roller skating with her sister, Joan, and traveling throughout the U.S. with her family. She loved to learn and earned an elementary education degree from Bowling Green University that led to a successful teaching career.

Kathy met her husband, John (Jack) Sittig, at a back-to-school picnic at the elementary school where they both taught. It was love at first sight, and after an 8-month courtship, the pair celebrated nearly 42 years of marriage. They loved to travel, spend time at the movies and the beach, and enjoy life with their family. Once Jack passed in 2003, Kathy continued to make her home in Longboat Key, and spent time with friends and family in Portland, OR, Chicago, the Greater Cleveland area and Florida where she formed friendships that lasted for decades. Kathy went on to trace her family roots in Ireland, and explored other countries in Europe and elsewhere. Kathy was known for her typical quick wit and kindness, and her signature, snow-white hair. She loved the art of letter writing and that, combined with her direct approach to most things, sometimes led to interesting conversations.

Kathy was a devout Catholic who attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea on Longboat Key, and also served on the Board of Directors at Longboat Arms.

Survivors include daughters Jill Medovich (Mark) of Estero, FL and Jodi Sittig of Boston, MA; and son, John L. Sittig, II (Jodi) of Tampa, FL. She has seven grandchildren (Stephanie (Tyler), Elizabeth, Grant, Jon, Michael, Mary, and Matthew) and a great grand-daughter (Olivia).

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea (4280 Gulf of Mexico Dr.) at 12 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with a reception to follow at the Longboat Arms Clubhouse (3320 Gulf of Mexico Dr.).