Marvin S. Peretz

1930-2019

Marvin S. Peretz, 88, of New York, NY, passed away on January 19, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.

Marvin was born in New York to Nadine and Irving Peretz on March 10, 1930. He married Helene Finkelstein on October 28, 1951 in New York City. He graduated from Baruch College City University of New York. He worked as a CPA for over 40 years and was a partner in the firm Mirsky, Furst, and Peretz, PA. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He took great pride in his work with Rabbi Moshowitz of Hillcrest Jewish Center to establish a synagogue at JFK airport. He was an avid supporter of the Israel Tennis Center for Children.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Helene Peretz, daughter Linda Kurfist and partner Harry Chertok, son Stewart Peretz and wife Emily, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members.

Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in his memory.

