A little more than a year ago, the folks who operate Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant started what’s become somewhat of a trend throughout Florida.

The restaurant had 10 Mini Reefs installed underneath its docks in hopes of improving the local ecosystem for marine life. The project was the first of its kind in Longboat Key.

“Anybody that has a passion for this state of Florida, the pristine waters, this is a go-to program that is very affordable,” said Chiles Group project manager of development Mark Anderson. “It’s not that there’s a big investment, but the rewards that we reap, you can’t put a price on it.”

The Mini Reefs are designed to replicate the marine-life benefits typically provided by Florida mangroves. However, development has caused many mangroves to be uprooted and cut down.

It prompted the Chiles Group to coordinate with Ocean Habitat Inc. and the non-profit organization Solutions to Avoid Red Tide. In May 2019, the group decided to install the Mini Reefs at Mar Vista.

Chiles Group operations manager Jim Harwood said the Mini Reefs — which are made of polypropylene — at the Mar Vista docks are in “great shape.”

“I did a dive on it a couple weeks ago, just a little snorkel with a GoPro camera,” Harwood said. “[I] got a lot of really great still shots and some good video footage, and you can see all the hardware holding everything together is intact.”

Harwood said he saw “beautiful growth” in and around the Mini Reefs, which are lush with underwater plants, sponge growth, snapper and sheepshead. He said the Mini Reefs have started “educational” conversations with boaters.

“It’s programs like this that really get that out there and let people be a part of it,” Harwood said. “I think this is the type of thing that can really make the difference over reading it in the book.”

Harwood and Anderson said based on their experience, they recommend the Mini Reefs for anyone with a waterfront property.

“If you’re looking to increase the habitat as far as getting more life in the area — because this does all the way across the spectrum, it goes from plant life all the way through larger fish — so absolutely, I’d suggest it to anybody,” Harwood said.

START CEO Sandy Gilbert said Ocean Habitat Inc. has now installed more than 4,000 Mini Reefs throughout Florida, which is almost twice as many compared to a year ago.

“More and more people are aware of them, and in particular on Longboat Key, it’s really starting to pick up,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said the Longboat Harbour Condominium complex now has 21 of Longboat Key's 45 Mini Reefs. He said the people living in the Country Club Shores neighborhoods have also reached out to START to place their orders for Mini Reef installation.

A Mini Reef is about 3 feet wide, 2 feet deep and 2 feet tall. Each device costs $297.

However, Gilbert said people can save 33% on Mini Reef installation by emailing him at [email protected] since START waves tax and installation fees.