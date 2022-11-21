Man's suspicious death an isolated incident, Sarasota police say

The suspicious death of a man Monday in the northwestern part of the city appears to be an isolated incident, police said Monday afternoon, adding that detectives investigating the case do not believe the public is in danger.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Sarasota Police said detectives “believe that all involved parties are accounted for’’ in the incident that took place in the 800 block of Mecca Drive, near North Tamiami Trail.

The release invoked Marsy’s Law in withholding information on the victim and others involved, adding no further information was available for release.