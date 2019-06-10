Manatee School District adds well-being program

The School District of Manatee County is taking steps to create a healthier workplace culture.

The district in November 2018 launched [email protected], a recognition program aimed to raise awareness of the value of having a culture of well-being in the workplace. It draws attention to the role supportive leadership, proactive policies and supportive environments play in ensuring healthy choices are easiest during the work day, according to a district press release.

Seventeen sites have completed the program, which is steered by volunteer wellness ambassadors specific to each site.

“Employees who are happy and socially engaged at work tend to take fewer sick days, are more productive while at work, and they exhibit greater resilience during high stress moments," Ro Mohamed, well-being program coordinator for the School District of Manatee County said in a press release. “While well-being has an important physical activity component to it, we cannot forget the other essential components such as helping employees feel valued and included in the work setting.”

WellYOU accomplishments include: offering healthy food and drink options at staff meetings, posting tobacco-free signage, hosting mindfulness and meditation groups, providing financial wellness counseling at work, building morale through employee recognition and team challenges and communicating the district's breast feeding policy to all staff and designating safe areas for nursing mothers in the workplace.