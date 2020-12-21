Manatee libraries receive grant from Bradenton COVID-19 Response Fund

Manatee County libraries have received a $30,400 grant from the Bradenton COVID-19 Response Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to support the community and enhance its virtual services and programming.

The grant will be used to purchase additional 30 hotspots for the community to check out to increase digital access for individuals, families and students.

Manatee County libraries will also use the grant to purchase audio and video equipment to record programming such as story time, community knowledge and history and digital literacy programming.

Space at the Downtown Central Library will be converted for community members, organizations and small businesses to record their own projects.