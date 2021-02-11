Manatee deputies investigate string of car burglaries

Sheriff's investigators are looking into a string of vehicle burglaries that took place Feb. 9 in East County.

Between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 9, five vehicles were broken into while the owners were inside Orange Theory Fitness at 5235 University Parkway, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The victims returned to the parking lot to find broken windows and some purses, identification, cash, credit cards and a phone had been stolen.

The phone was later located at University Parkway in the median east of I-75 after the victim's spouse called and pinged the phone, according to the sheriff's office.

Between 6:15 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. Feb. 9, four vehicles at Orange Theory Fitness at 5478 Lena Road were broken into as well. The windows on all four vehicles were smashed. Hard drives and purses containing credit cards and other items were stolen from three of the vehicles.

Then between 4 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., an unknown suspect or suspects broke into three cars by breaking windows and stole purses out of vehicles parked at Bob Gardner Community Park at 2710 White Eagle Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.

Attempts were made to use the credit cards stolen from the Bob Gardner Community Park burglaries at Walgreens on State Road 64 and Upper Manatee River Road. Each transaction was declined.

The suspects were driving a late model silver C-Class Mercedes Benz that could possibly be a 2021 CLA 250 Coupe.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the burglaries to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866)634-TIPS.