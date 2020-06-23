Manatee County will hand out $17.5 million to those impacted by COVID-19

Manatee County announced a $17.5 million plan Tuesday aimed at assisting citizens, businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The money is Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funding arriving through the State of Florida.

The spending plan was approved Tuesday by Manatee County Commissioners.

In a Manatee County release, Deputy County Administrator Karen Stewart said the plan distributes funding into four categories: Public Health/Safety (30 percent), Economic Recovery (30 percent), Community Health and Wellbeing (30 percent), and Government and Community Facilities (10 percent).

The public can join virtual information sessions scheduled for each category July 9-10 with more details on the funding and how to apply. Details about the sessions will be announced in about a week.

The release said $5.25 million of the funds "will be designated for services that promote and improve public health and safety of citizens, such as vehicles and equipment specifically for COVID-19/infectious disease transport, temporary non-congregate sheltering for COVID-19 impacted persons, and temperature scanners and disinfecting equipment."

"Another $5.25 million will be dedicated to restoring the economy, maintaining the workforce and assisting individual households recover from the effects of COVID-19. "

The release said the funding "will allow the county to expand the Manatee CARES Housing Assistance Program (HAP), providing assistance to Manatee County residents for mortgage, rent or utility payments, and the Recover Manatee Safety First – Small Business Grant Program, expected to launch in early July."

Stewart said residents and business owners must show they have been impacted by the pandemic.

According to the release, an additional $5.25 million will go to efforts to enhance community health and wellbeing, including PPE, effective disinfecting and sanitizing practices, and expanded COVID-19 testing.



The final $1.75 million is designated for community health response activities incurred to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The funds can only be used for expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1 and December 30.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org.