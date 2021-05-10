 Skip to main content
News
East County Monday, May 10, 2021 9 hours ago

Manatee County Value Adjustment Board applications due Wednesday

Share
The chosen citizen will hear appeals of denied property tax exemptions, petitions relating to assessments and more.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Applications for Manatee County citizens who are interested in filling the vacancy on the county's Value Adjustment Board are due Wednesday.

The board hears appeals regarding denied property tax exemptions, petitions relating to assessments, and appeals concerning ad valorem tax deferrals, according to a county press release. The board also appoints special magistrates to hear such petitions, who then make recommendations for board members to consider.

Applicants must own homestead property in Manatee County and must not be a member of any taxing authority in Florida. Applicants must not "represent property owners, property appraisers, tax collectors, or taxing authorities in any administrative or judicial review of property taxes," the county said.

The board meets at least twice a year on the first floor of the Manatee County Administrative Center in Bradenton.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

Related Stories

Advertisement