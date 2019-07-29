Manatee County Commissioners will review their fiscal year 2020 budget July 29 and set the maximum property tax rate for the year.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. July 30 at the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Commissioners will discuss funding for flagged items, such as more staffing for the Veterans Services department and beautification projects, before setting the millage rate.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget again at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and adopt the final budget at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

To view the agenda for the July 30 meeting, click here.