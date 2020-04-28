Manatee County commissioners today decided they will open up the county’s public beaches May 4, albeit with restrictions.

A limited number of parking spaces will be available at the beaches and guest visitation will be limited to two hours via parking restrictions.

Manatee County commissioners expressed their concern that people would become frustrated with a shortage of parking or with limited hours, however, they agreed the restrictions were a good starting point for opening up access while attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t want people loitering,” Commissioner Priscilla Trace said. “They’re supposed to come, exercise, walk around.”

Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea said the county concession area would remain closed but restrooms would be open.