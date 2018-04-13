Manatee County to offer free day of bus service

Want to try out Manatee County’s bus system?

It’s free April 20.

Manatee County Area Transit will offer free service as part of Try Transit Day, a regional campaign to promote public transit.

MCAT will offer free fixed-route rides from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p. m., including Route 99 service into Sarasota and the Skyway ConneXion limited stop express service to Pinellas County.

“Each year Try Transit Day is one of our most popular promotions,” Transit Manager Bill Steele said in a press release. “Public transit benefits the environment and it cuts down on vehicular traffic in our county. Regular transit use allows passengers to save fuel costs, auto insurance and maintenance expense, and relieve the stress from bumper to bumper traffic.”

Manatee County transit routes are now a part of Google Transit Maps, making route information available on all computers and smart phones with an Internet connection.

For information on MCAT routes and schedules, visit mymanatee.org/mcat or call 747-8621.