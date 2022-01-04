At-home COVID-19 testing kits available at Manatee County libraries

Manatee County will be distributing 7,500 at-home COVID-19 tests at all county libraries on Jan. 5.
At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at Manatee County libraries on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Manatee County is distributing 7,500 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, provided by the Florida Department of Health, that are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the libraries' front desk area when the branches open. Each person may take up to four kits.
- Palmetto opens at 9 a.m.
- South Manatee opens at 9 a.m.
- Braden River opens at 10 a.m.
- Downtown Central opens at noon
- Island opens at noon
- Rocky Bluff branches opens at noon.
“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a news release. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”
The county emphasized in the release that the at-home tests are a helpful measure — along with getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing — in reducing the risk of COVID-19. If you test positive, the county recommends self-isolation for 10 days. If you test negative, the county recommends getting tested again within a few days.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.