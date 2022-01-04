At-home COVID-19 testing kits available at Manatee County libraries

At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at Manatee County libraries on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Manatee County is distributing 7,500 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, provided by the Florida Department of Health, that are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the libraries' front desk area when the branches open. Each person may take up to four kits.

Palmetto opens at 9 a.m.

South Manatee opens at 9 a.m.

Braden River opens at 10 a.m.

Downtown Central opens at noon

Island opens at noon

Rocky Bluff branches opens at noon.

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a news release. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”

The county emphasized in the release that the at-home tests are a helpful measure — along with getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing — in reducing the risk of COVID-19. If you test positive, the county recommends self-isolation for 10 days. If you test negative, the county recommends getting tested again within a few days.