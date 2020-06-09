Manatee County to aid those impacted financially by COVID-19

Manatee County residents in need of financial assistance for paying overdue rent, mortgage or utilities because of coronavirus impacts might receive relief from the county.

Manatee County is offering funding for such needs through the Manatee CARES Assistance Program. The funding is available because the county received $1.3 million from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department and State Housing Initiative Partnership program to assist those with financial hardships because of the coronavirus and its economic impacts.

The funding is available to those who have lost their job or lost significant income due to COVID-19. Eligible applicants may receive up to $1,500 per month for up to three months, in most cases.

The application window is 9 a.m. June 10 to 5 p.m. June 12.

There is enough funding for about 250 households. A lottery-style drawing will take place by June 16 to determine randomly the order in which applications will be reviewed.

Applicants who meet the minimum eligibility criteria will be notified by county staff.

Applicants will be required to show proof of job or income reduction directly related to COVID-19. This could include an email or letter showing termination, furlough or a reduction in hours; a screenshot of the employers website stating the employer is closed due to COVID-19 and a pay stub to show proof of employment history; or a copy of one’s unemployment application that shows COVID-19 contributed to the applicant’s unemployment.

Most questions can be addressed at mymanatee.org/manateecares. Individuals also may email [email protected] or call 745-6270.