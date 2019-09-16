Manatee County seeks input on Lakewood Ranch library

Three town hall meetings are scheduled.
Manatee County officials are seeking input on future amenities planned for the new East County library in Lakewood Ranch.
The first public input meeting is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
Other meetings will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.
Individuals who cannot attend may make suggestions online.