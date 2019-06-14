Manatee County schools: Now hiring

The School District of Manatee County will host a Support Staff Job Fair to find qualified employees for support roles such as custodians, food service workers and school bus operators.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th St. E. Bradenton.

Other positions available in Support Services include school bus attendants, school office staff and paraprofessionals.

Candidates attending the job fair will have a chance to interview with representatives and complete job applications. The goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for candidates to apply in-person and to have an on-the-spot interview, district officials said.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the fair is held. To view a list of all open positions at Manatee County Schools and to apply online visit ManateeSchools.net, click on “Careers.”

For more information, please call 739-5700.