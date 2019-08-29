Manatee County School District imposes 'clear bag' policy

The School District of Manatee County is enforcing a new “clear bag” policy for all district athletic events, beginning tonight.

It requires spectators to put belongings in clear bags or small clutch-type purses that are easily searchable. The initiative is meant to improve safety at sporting events and balance the need for public safety with spectator needs.

Each fan, including children, may carry one large clear bag plus a small purse-type clutch. The clear bag must be no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches and made of clear material that is easily searched. A gallon Ziploc-style bag fits those requirements. The small purse can be used to carry more personal items but must remain easy to search. It must be no larger than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.

Fans may carry in binoculars, cameras or other devices as long as they are carried by hand or placed in a clear bag. Seat cushions also are OK, but are subject to inspection.

For information, visits manateeschools.net.