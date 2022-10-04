Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday.

The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning.

He said the county has made progress in completing numerous repairs, including repairs to all lift stations, but still has 62 damaged traffic signals.

State Road 70 at the Manatee County and DeSoto County line remains closed, with water over the road.

Other roads he said remain closed are Wauchula Road 1 mile north of Ballard Road, and Clay Gully Road, both located in Myakka City.

He also said Jim Davis Road north of Myakka City is closed at its bridge crossing and is expected to open soon.