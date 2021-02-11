Manatee County receives 5,100 more vaccine doses for seniors

Another 5,100 seniors will receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County on Feb. 18 and 19 at Tom Bennett Park in East County.

Manatee County 311 callers will begin scheduling appointments with seniors who are registered in the county's Vaccination Standby Pool on Thursday and continue through Tuesday, according to a county press release. The county will book appointments Monday even though the county offices will be closed for Presidents' Day.

Manatee County operators will call randomly selected seniors from the phone number 742-4300 to book appointments. If a selected recipient misses the first call, the county will call back once. If the county calls twice with no response, that would-be recipient's name will be placed back in the standby pool. The county asked that people don't call 311 to ask if they've been selected.

Additionally, the county will give second doses Monday and Tuesday to people who received their first doses Jan. 21 and 22, respectively, according to the statement.

Approximately 34,083 Manatee County residents have received a vaccination as of Feb. 11.