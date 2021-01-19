Manatee County receives 3,000 vaccine doses

Manatee County has received a shipment of 3,000 vaccine doses, 2,400 of which will be reserved for seniors who are registered in the county's standby pool.

County operators will be calling randomly selected seniors from the phone number 742-4300 to book appointments for Thursday and Friday at Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton. The remaining 600 doses will go to frontline healthcare workers, who will also be randomly selected from a separate standby pool.

If a selected recipient misses the first call, the county will call once more at a later time. If the county calls twice with no response, that would-be recipient's name will be placed back in the standby pool. The county asked that people don't call 311 to ask if they've been selected.

As of Tuesday morning, about 133,500 people had registered in the county's standby pool. To register for the standby pool, visit https://mcg-covid19.s3-us-gov-west-1.amazonaws.com/index.html or call 311 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.