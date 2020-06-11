Members of the Manatee County Planning Commission today recommended denial of an application to build up to 22 homes on a 17-acre parcel at the northeast corner of State Road 70 and Lindrick Lane.

Planning commissioners voted 4-2 against the project.

The project proposes to shift plans of residential units from within the Concession development to a corner of the Concession's overall property, which hasn't be approved for the use. The development is not envisioned to be part of Concession, representatives of the Concession said.

Some residents of the neighboring Panther Ridge community opposed the project because it eliminates an existing horseback riding trail the community has since its inception, and also creates a high-density neighborhood adjacent to 5- and 10-acre properties in Panther Ridge.

Some residents of Concession also voiced concerns, including density and proposed water-and-sewer provisions, at the June 11 Planning Commission hearing.