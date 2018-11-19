Manatee County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday

In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, Manatee County Government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23.

Garbage, yard waste and recycling are suspended for one day on Thanksgiving Day. The regular schedule resumes Monday, Nov. 26.

Manatee County public libraries will be closed for Thanksgiving from Thursday through Sunday, resuming a normal weekly schedule Nov. 26.

Although government offices are closed, public parks, preserves and beaches will remain open to the public.

For more information visit mymanatee.org.